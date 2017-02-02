Rockland home destroyed in fire

Fire has destroyed a home in Rockland Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 108 S. Portland for smoke coming from the home. When they arrived, according to Bangor-Burns Fire Chief Bob Rueckheim, the home was fully engulfed.

He said no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The homeowners were at work according to Rueckheim.

The home was described as a total loss. Firefighters spent more than two hours fighting the fire before getting it under control.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured, however.

Chief Rueckheim said the Red Cross is now assisting the homeowners following their loss.

Rockland is located between Bangor and Sparta.