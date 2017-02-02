Rockland home destroyed in fire - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rockland home destroyed in fire

Posted: Updated:
View of fire from I-90. Tim Culp photo View of fire from I-90. Tim Culp photo
Photo from Jordan McGinnis Photo from Jordan McGinnis
Jordan McGinnis photo Jordan McGinnis photo
Bangor, WI (WXOW) -

Fire has destroyed a home in Rockland Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 108 S. Portland for smoke coming from the home. When they arrived, according to Bangor-Burns Fire Chief Bob Rueckheim, the home was fully engulfed.

He said no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The homeowners were at work according to Rueckheim.

The home was described as a total loss. Firefighters spent more than two hours fighting the fire before getting it under control. 

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. No one was injured, however.

Chief Rueckheim said the Red Cross is now assisting the homeowners following their loss. 

Rockland is located between Bangor and Sparta.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.