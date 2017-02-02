Is the cost of hosting the Super Bowl worth it?

With Super Bowl LI just days away, Houston is gearing up to host the big game, but will it pay off for the city in the long run?

"Having the Super Bowl is better than not having the Super Bowl because it's one more thing that will generate activity, but again Houston is a very large economy, if you took the Super Bowl out, the city of Houston wouldn't notice the difference," Mike Haupert, UW-La Crosse economics professor said.

Haupert recently commented for personal finance website WalletHub, to contribute to the site's "2017 Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans" list. He says while large cities are building stadiums to boost revenue, that's not what makes for a successful franchise.

"Probably the best city, is a city that would never get a franchise today, and that would be Green Bay. Because Green Bay is a small city, it's not a whole lot larger than the La Crosse Area, so when people come from out of town, it makes a bigger impact to the Green Bay economy, because the Green Bay economy is much, much smaller," Haupert added.

It's not just the size of Houston that makes for a small financial gain to the city's economy for hosting the Super Bowl, it's also all the factors that go in to hosting, such as paying for staffing, police and transit.

However, Haupert says the Super Bowl contributes to immeasurably important aspects, like community pride and excitement. It's those factors, that helped the Green Bay Packers top WalletHub's list.

