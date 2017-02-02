Viroqua students take the "Great Kindness Challenge"

Making thank you cards, buying flowers, and visiting nursing home residents were activities seen this week as students helped spread kindness throughout the Viroqua community.

Students at Viroqua Elementary and Montessori School participated in the "Great Kindness Challenge" according to 4th Grade teacher Jessica Kapanke. The idea behind it is to promote kindness and compassion in school, at home, and in the community.

One story shared by Kapanke was how even a small gesture of kindness can make an impact. She related how a police officer came to the school to thank a student for writing a letter to him. She said the officer told 4th graders that he hadn't received anything like that in a long time and that the letter made his day.

The students also made posters and signs with kind words that were displayed in the school. They also wrote thank you notes to school staff, brought them flowers, and wrote notes to their teachers.

Their kindness efforts also were visible in the community according to Kapanke. Some students made cookies for the fire department, picked up trash, and spent time with senior citizens.

As part of their week, the students and teachers posed in the shape of a heart during their rainbow dress up day.