'Save My Care' bus tour visits La Crosse supporting Affordable Care Act

State leaders gathered on Thursday in support of saving the Affordable Care Act.

It was part of the 'Save My Care' bus tour, a two month national tour with stops scheduled from coast to coast. The tour features the stories of more than 30 million Americans who would lose health care if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. This is the third week of the bus tour, leaving Wisconsin after stops in Milwaukee and La Crosse.

Representative Jill Billings (D) says the future of the Affordable Care Act depends on the American people.

"I'm concerned about what the replacement plan is or it there's a plan at all at this point. This is nothing that can be tweeted out or solved with off the cuff remarks," Representative Billings said. "This is something that needs deep deliberation, and the people need to be listened to."

She also urges people from both sides of the political aisle to unite and find a solution to affordable health care together.

"Healthcare should not be political. It should not be a red or a blue issue. This is something that affects everyone and the Affordable Care Act saved money and saved lives," Representative Billings said. "So, we should be able to keep the parts that are good and improve it and work together doing that for the best for the people in our state and in our country."

Billings encourages people to make their voices heard by calling legislators and sharing opinions.

She named some benefits of the Affordable Care Act that people may not realize including the ability for children to stay on their parents health insurance plan until age 26 and requiring health insurers to cover pre-existing conditions.