Heidi Svee Sharing Story of How Women's Fund Helped Her

Women's Fund Executive Director Heidi Svee is one of many women benefiting from the organization's mission to empower women by giving them the tools to succeed on their own with a hand out.

If you've ever made a bad decision in your life, you've got a lot in common with Heidi Svee.

"I wanted people to notice me so I would go about doing that in probably not the most productive ways," said Svee.

Heidi became pregnant her senior year and just when she was getting her life back on track met a man.

"He was very charming and kind and treated my daughter nice but not so nice to me. I was not confident. I had very low self esteem. I didn't think I could do better," said Svee.

Heidi made it out of that relationship in one piece but the abuse didn't stop there. One ex-boyfriend threatened her with a knife and another went to prison for 10 years after their home was raided.

Heidi says getting pulled over for driving without a license was the lowest point in her life. "I had to call my parents from jail and beg them to please post the bond so that I could get out of jail and not be eight months pregnant sitting in jail," said Svee.

That was ten years ago. Today Heidi is the Executive Director of the Women's Fund, sharing her story to help others.

The former Executive Director, Mary Behrens, said Heidi is the perfect person for the job.

"The Women's Fund looks at that woman and sees what she is capable of. Heidi is probably the best representative for the Women's Fund because she's not only gone down the path of several women but she's walked right in their shoes," said Mary.

Heidi credits the Self Sufficiency Program at UW-L, a program preparing low income and new parents for college.



The Women's Fund also supports many other agencies supporting women like WAFER and New Horizons to name just a few.

You can help support area women and their families by attending this year's Purses with Purpose event February 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Court Above Main in La Crosse.



To make a donation of a new or gently used purse contact Heidi at heidi_svee@womensfundlacrosse.org.

For a list of events supporting the Women's Fund go to www.womensfundlacrosse.org.