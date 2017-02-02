Give Kids a Smile Program gives local children smiles as bright as their futures

Proper dental care is a necessity for everyone, but it's a luxury that many families in need cannot afford.

On Thursday, dentists across the country offered their services free to children during the Give Kids a Smile event. Each child received routine cleanings, fillings, sealants, and in some cases, tooth extractions.

Seven-year-old Anita Villegas is your average first grade student.

"I learned things about subtracting, taking away in school," Villegas said.

But Villegas learned more than just math on Thursday. She got a lesson in how to brush her teeth.

"Do little circles on your teeth to get the gooey white stuff out," she said.

Mooresmiles Dental in La Crosse helped Anita and many other local kids as part of the Give Kids a Smile Program.

"One of our big concerns is that there are so many on Medicaid that aren't being seen and we know that one out of four kids under the age of five actually has decay already," said Dr. John Moore, owner of Mooresmiles. "So, those two facts together are alarming."

Villegas' visit to the dentist included x-rays and a routine cleaning, but her biggest takeaway will be a lesson on basic dental care.

"Not to have too much sugar in one day or every day because then you get a cavity, and it starts to really hurt, and it doesn't really feel good," she said.

Dr. Moore says it feels good to give back to the community and be recognized for the work dentists do on a daily basis.

"All dentists have a heart for the undeserved, all dentists want to do their share," said Dr. Moore. "And this is just one of the ways that we do it that's actually highlighted. But I would say most dentists are doing these things every day."

He says the Give Kids a Smile Program is nothing short of rewarding, giving children like Anita a smile as bright as her future.

Over 400,000 kids without adequate insurance coverage are expected to be helped by Give Kids a Smile events.