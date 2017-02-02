City declares February 2, 2017 as Lancer Youth Hockey Day

The Lancer Youth Hockey Association has worked tirelessly to build up the community ice arena over the years.

Mayor Mike Poellinger said he recalls just how far the sport of hockey and the facility has progressed over the years in La Crescent.

"I remember growing up and we had an outdoor ice rink, it was on the corner of Fourteenth Street and Lancer Boulevard and when it was below zero you had to really appreciate hockey to stand out there, especially if there was a tournament going on," said Poellinger.

The association has fund-raised about $200,000 for the city, helping to purchase new LED lights and pay off outstanding debt on the facility.

Peter Hogan, President of the Lancer Youth Hockey Association said it's exciting to be recognized for their efforts.

"I grew up in La Crescent, I played in that outdoor rink. We had to go to La Crosse to play our games because half the time it wouldn't hold ice. So having a building like this and coming into it having a kid play, this think is like heaven sent to me," said Hogan.

He added running the rink in the winter time and taking care of the needs inside takes a team effort. Including countless board members over the years, parents, and of course, the players.

"They all know about the roots of where hockey came from and I think they all know for that a little community having this, it's such a great, great thing," expressed Hogan.

Matches for two grants will help purchase a new dehumidifier and ice resurfacing machine.

