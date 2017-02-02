Thursday's local scores

Boys Basketball

G-E-T 82, Ona. Luther 80 F/OT...Scherr 29 pts., 11 reb. G-E-T undefeated in Coulee

Arcadia 58, West Salem 68

New Lisbon 42, Bangor 65

Royall 69, Cashton 38

BRF 65, Westby 68...J. Solberg: 21 pts.

Rush-Pete 51, Caledonia 64

Alma/Pepin 70, Whitehall 57

Wonewoc-Center 48, Hillsboro 64

Houston 20, Spring Grove 80

Necedah 43, Brookwood 50

Girls Basketball

Central 36, Aquinas 62...Aquinas 9-0 MVC

Onalaska 75, Logan 42

Kickapoo 38, North Crawford 29

Seneca 62, Wauzelka-Steuben 41

Lincoln 37, C-FC 74

Gilmanton 39, Blair-Taylor 67

Boys Hockey

Faribault 1, La Crescent 9

Onalaska 5, Tomah 0

HS Gymnastics

West Salem Co-op 134.725, G-E-T Co-op 128.725