Thursday's local scores
Boys Basketball
G-E-T 82, Ona. Luther 80 F/OT...Scherr 29 pts., 11 reb. G-E-T undefeated in Coulee
Arcadia 58, West Salem 68
New Lisbon 42, Bangor 65
Royall 69, Cashton 38
BRF 65, Westby 68...J. Solberg: 21 pts.
Rush-Pete 51, Caledonia 64
Alma/Pepin 70, Whitehall 57
Wonewoc-Center 48, Hillsboro 64
Houston 20, Spring Grove 80
Necedah 43, Brookwood 50
Girls Basketball
Central 36, Aquinas 62...Aquinas 9-0 MVC
Onalaska 75, Logan 42
Kickapoo 38, North Crawford 29
Seneca 62, Wauzelka-Steuben 41
Lincoln 37, C-FC 74
Gilmanton 39, Blair-Taylor 67
Boys Hockey
Faribault 1, La Crescent 9
Onalaska 5, Tomah 0
HS Gymnastics
West Salem Co-op 134.725, G-E-T Co-op 128.725
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.