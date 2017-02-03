Girl Scout cookies go on sale Saturday

Girl Scout cookie sales starts February 4th. Sally Egan, Director of Product Sales, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland, joined us on Daybreak with Girl Scout Annie Logan from La Crosse Girl Scout Troop 4041 to discuss this years sales and preview a new flavor.

Annie is a sophomore at Logan High School and she's been a Girl Scout since she was in 3rd grade. Today she is a member of the Girl Scout Youth Leadership Council, one of just 15 girls from all of Badgerland Council to represent the voice of her sister Girl Scouts

Cookies are on sale starting this Saturday, February 4 through March 12. This year mark the 100th year since Girl Scouts started selling cookies.

Girls also learn philanthropy through selling cookies because customers can buy then donate boxes of cookies back to the troop and the Girl Scouts then decide where to take their donations. Many troops deliver their cookies to food pantries around the community and other organizations.

Girls will be selling cookies door-to-door and at booth sales throughout the community. If you don't see a Girl scout to buy your cookies it's easy to find a sale near you…visit girlscoutcookies.org and enter your zip code or call 1.800.236.2710 and we'll connect you with a troop near you.