CDC announces influenza is wide spread in the Tri-State Region

Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa are seeing an uptick in influenza cases.

Marilyn Michaels, Infection Preventionist at Gundersen Health System said they're starting to see more influenza coming through their facilities.

"This is a good time to remind people to stay home if they're sick. Try to protect the most vulnerable people which are the very young and the very old from getting the disease and one way to protect them is by getting the flu shot yourself," said Michaels.

She added that people can still get flu shots if they have not done so already.

"The best way for prevention is stay away from people who are sick with this disease. This would impact family get-togethers, stay home if you are sick. Encourage your coworkers to stay home if they are sick and not bring it to work," added Michaels.

Problems with heart disease, metabolic disorders (such as diabetes), pregnancy, and obesity are all factors that can escalate the severity of influenza.

