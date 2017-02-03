Allergy Associates founder Dr. David Morris dies at 87

An internationally known leader in the treatment of allergies has died.

Dr. David Morris passed away Wednesday at age 87 after battling Parkinson's disease.

After spending several years in private practice in West Salem, Dr. Morris started Allergy Associates of La Crosse in 1970. Since that time, Morris pioneered the use of sublingual immunotherapy, to help people deal with their allergies.

His method of delivering treatment medications under the tongue led to the development of what became known as the La Crosse Method Protocol. The protocol is now used throughout the U.S. by other health care professionals.

Dr. Morris is survived by his wife Sacia, four children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.