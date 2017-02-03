Balanced scoring helps Hilltoppers pull away from Logan, 83-65

Tyler Hughes scored 27 points to lead a balanced scoring attack Friday night as the Onalaska Hilltoppers beat MVC rival La Crosse Logan 83-65.

Onalaska (8-1 MVC) has now won 15 of its last 16 games, and remains unbeaten at John Shelton Court this season.

"We moved the ball around very well. Our guys just really play well with each other, all of our guys are great shooters," said senior Noah Fredrickson, who had 14 points. "If one of us has a bad night, we can rely on the next and if we're all shooting well, then it's pretty deadly We played really well as a team tonight."

Jalen Sample also scored 14, as the Hilltoppers turned a 12-point game at halftime into a blowout mid second half.

CJ Sigel led the Rangers (4-4 MVC) with 16 points, while senior Cody Hoeth added 13.

Logan will play at Chippewa Falls on Saturday. Onalaska will travel to Sparta next Friday, February 10.