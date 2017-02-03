Science career forum helps students network

UW-La Crosse students in science related majors got to network with potential employers Friday.

Josh Bench, Student Services Coordinator with Career Services at UW-La Crosse said it offers them a unique forum to learn about local companies while marketing themselves and their skill-sets.

"Regular career fairs is sort of for every student and so I think that some science employers haven't been those events and kind of related to that, some of the science students haven't been attending those events. So we came up with this idea and thought it would be interesting. We ran a pilot three years ago and it went pretty well," said Bench.

More than 20 different local organizations attended the science career forum. The event took place in the new Student Union, kicking off with a panel of professionals at noon.

"There's not a lot of times where students get the chance to get face to face with employers. So this is sort of their practice for interviewing, it's their opportunity to get their resume to someone who could potentially help them later as they're applying for jobs and it's an opportunity to explore different career paths too," added Bench.

