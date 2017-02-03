La Crosse Promise names new executive director

A Wyoming man is named the new executive director of La Crosse Promise.

Brian Liesinger of Powell, Wyoming starts March 1.

Liesinger recently was executive director of the non-profit Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation which oversees a national historic landmark and museum about the site of a World War II Japanese-American internment camp.

He'll take over after the unexpected death of Jerilyn Dinsmoor last fall.

La Crosse Promise is a non-profit organization providing educational scholarships while helping renovate neighborhoods in the city.

