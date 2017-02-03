Milwaukee man gets 38-year prison term for drowning son

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man will serve 38 years in prison after pleading guilty to drowning his infant son in a pond last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Sean Flowers was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in December to first-degree reckless homicide.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2kBNBEB) reports Flowers told the judge he is seeking help to understand why he killed his son. He also apologized to the child's mother.

According to the complaint, Flowers was attending a family party last July when he became upset with his girlfriend, took the baby and left the apartment.

Family members pleaded with Flowers to hand over the baby, but he walked into a retention pond with the 3-month-old infant and drowned him.

Prosecutors had recommended a 30-year sentence. The defense suggested 20 to 25 years.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

