Suspect in murder of UW-Stout student returning to Wisconsin to face charges

The man charged with murdering UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi will return to Wisconsin to face his crimes, possibly as early as next week.



Cullen Osburn's attorney told our sister station WQOW that his client has waived extradition. It happened Friday in Hennepin County in Minnesota. He is currently held on $2 million cash bond.



Osburn is charged with the Halloween weekend death of Hussain Alnahdi. Witnesses told police the two were involved in an argument that ended when Osburn punched Alnahdi twice, causing him to fall. Alnahdi died of a traumatic brain injury the next day.



Osburn is charged with felony murder, and battery causing bodily harm.



Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith is not sure the exact date and time when Osburn will return to Menomonie, but says it will likely happen early next week.

