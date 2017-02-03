GoRedForWomen campaign focuses on heart health

About 810,000 people die each year in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.

That amounts to 1 in every 4 deaths according to the American Heart Association.

Sam Setty, Interventional Cardiologist at Gundersen Health System said, "sitting is the new smoking." She stressed just how important it is people find something they enjoy and get active.

"Some people like hiking, bicycling, swimming, or even dancing for that matter. Any form of exercise. You enjoy dancing? Go ahead do that for an hour a day, that is your exercise," said Setty.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, more deadly than all types of cancer combined. Since 1984, more women than men have died on an annual basis due to heart disease.

Many people taking to social media on Friday in honor of #GoRedForWomen Day, sharing photos of them wearing red to spread awareness.

Julie Dietz, Public Health Nurse with La Crosse County said early cardiovascular screening is extremely important.

"And when I say early, I mean in your twenties. So what that entails is knowing what your blood pressure is, being screened for cholesterol, knowing what your body mass index is so looking at your weight in comparison to your height," said Dietz.

In between regular check-ups with your doctor, your cell phone can provide helpful physical activity and healthy eating reminders.

"You can sync which will tell you did you meet your goal every day, keeps track of it over time. The same way there is also lifestyle activity apps that keep track of your calories every day," added Setty.

The La Crosse County Health Department offers heart screenings the last Wednesday of every month from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. For an appointment call the department at (608) 785-9723.

MORE INFORMATION: Go Red For Women