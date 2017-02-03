Phone scam disguised as Xcel Energy call moves through La Crosse

Almost everyone uses phones to communicate making almost everyone a potential victim of phone scams.

It started with a phone on Wednesday from a guy named James, claiming to be with Xcel Energy.

"When you talked to him, he had a Midwest accent," said Pat Biondo, Owner of Sip and Surf Laundromat. "He did a really great job, and he actually knew some stuff about our business."

The scammer demanded $700 from Sip and Surf Laundromat located on the south side of La Crosse.

"They were on their way over to disconnect our power, which certainly got our attention," Biondo said.

But the scam quickly fell apart when Biondo realized that his business used auto-pay for Xcel Energy bills and the amount didn't add up.

"He suggested that to prevent disconnection of our utilities, we had to go to Walmart and send a payment over," Biondo said. "So, at that point, we knew that it wasn't legit."

Sip and Surf was not James' only target. Like all phone scams, the criminals go down a list of numbers.

"When I started to explain the story to the dispatcher, she said, 'Let me guess. It was a guy with Xcel Energy,' which really got my attention because they had suggested that we were the fourth or fifth call on this that day," said Biondo.

He immediately hung up the phone, calling a trusted Xcel Energy number to verify the call. When he was told that call was a scam, he called the La Crosse Police Department; however, police officers are limited when it comes to stopping phone scams.

"A lot of times these calls are originating from different areas of the country, but sometimes they're not even in our country, so it makes it very challenging," said Sergeant Tom Walsh with the La Crosse Police Department.

Sergeant Walsh still encourages people to report phone scams to local law enforcement, saying the police department takes these situations seriously.

"We will come out, we will make a complaint, and we will do an investigation into it," said Sergeant Walsh.

He urges victims of phone scams to call the Better Business Bureau. This will help the bureau monitor current phone scams circulating across the country and aid in preventing future scams from starting.

The biggest safeguard is to never give personal information over the phone.

Xcel Energy says if you are contacted by someone claiming to represent them and demanding payment with threatening consequences, hang up and call the Xcel Energy Customer Service line at 1-800-895-4999 where you can speak with a legitimate representative.

