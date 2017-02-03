Middleton leads UW-L women's basketball resurgence

If the regular season ended Friday, the UW-La Crosse women's basketball team would the 5th seed in the conference tournament.

That's pretty good for a team that was picked to finish last in the conference in a preseason poll.

First year head coach Karen Middleton has the Eagles in a three-way tie for 3rd with a 5-4 mark.

They were just 1-13 in conference play last year.

They've won five of their last seven to make this climb and have caught a few teams by surprise.

"We don't talk about the past. Change is always hard. We just try to be ourselves, build relationships with them. Come in and have fun everyday and create an experience where they want to be here, they're excited about it. With that, they've been working extremely hard and being very focused on what we're trying to do," Middleton said

"I think we have a completely new atmosphere. Every day our teammates come here ready to compete. We know every team in the WIAC is hard and we come every day to practice ready to compete and give it our all," said senior center Makenzie Miller.

The Eagles are at UW-Platteville Saturday.