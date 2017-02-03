Lawyer accused of trading drugs for sex headed to trial

A former candidate for Jackson County judge gets a different perspective when he goes to trial in May.

Black River Falls attorney James Ritland is accused of trading drugs for sex from his clients.

September 2016: Black River Falls lawyer facing charges of soliciting prostitutes

He faces three felonies for soliciting prostitutes and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He also is charged seven other misdemeanor prostitution related counts. The criminal complaint said starting in 2013, Ritland would exchange money for sex. Much of the activity would take place at his office across the street from the courthouse. The complaint said that drugs were also used in the office.

Because of the conflict of interest, Vernon County District Attorney Timothy Gaskell is prosecuting the case. La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke is presiding over the court appearances. The jury trial, scheduled to start May 30, is set for four days according to online court records.

Ritland ran unsuccessfully for judge in 2015.