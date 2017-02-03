La Crosse Police Department launches P3 tip app

They say there is an app for everything, and now there is one to send tips to the La Crosse Police Department.

The app is called P3 Intel, and it is available on both Apple and Android devices. Users can still remain anonymous, but the app does allow for an unlimited text count and the ability to send in pictures and video.

Sergeant Tom Walsh says the app has had success in other police departments.

"We have been working closely with our counterparts in the Janesville, WI area, and they indicated after they rolled out the app, their tips actually increased 61% over previous months," he said.

Sergeant Walsh hopes the app will make more people feel comfortable reporting tips. The app does allow real-time chat options with officers.

The P3 Intel tip app was developed by Anderson Software based out of Texas. It can be downloaded for free from both Apple and Android stores.