Rally for Muslims, immigrants and refugees in Cameron Park

Hundreds gathered in Cameron Park for a rally called La Crosse Stands Shoulder to Shoulder with Muslims, Immigrants and Refugees. It drew about 700 people. Organizers like Joella Striebel of La Crosse Area Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) said the goal was less about protesting the president and more about showing solidarity with immigrants in the La Crosse community.

"Our hope is just that people will start to recognize that these are not people in far-away places, these are people who are right here in our community," said Striebel. "They take care of us, they teach us, and they're right here with us, so we're talking about our community members when when we talk about those groups."

The rally was one of many others across the state and nation, including one at the UW-Madison.