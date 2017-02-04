State dance team competition hits center stage

High school dancers from all over the state are visiting La Crosse for the WACPC State Dance Competition at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

The championships started early Saturday morning at 7 a.m. with Division 1 and 2 performing routines like jazz and hip-hop.

In the afternoon Divisions 3, 4 and 5 competed. 178 teams from around the dairy state competed today.

"I get excited every single year. Every single year they step it up the dances get more difficult it just more fun that way and I look at it as a completion of a journey for a lot of them " President of WACPC, Susan Putra said.

Several local high schools competed at today's event including Tomah, Holmen, West Salem, G-E-T and Onalaska.

Admission is $10 dollars and free for children under the age of five. Good luck to all of the dancers and teams.