Time to get your Girl Scout cookies

By Allante Walker, Quintern
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Saturday marks the first day of Girl Scout cookie sales for 2017. New this year is the S'mores cookie which is similar to the famous fireside treat except with white chocolate instead of marshmallow. Girl Scouts in Troop 4447 were busy with cookie sales at the Village Festival Foods in La Crosse on Saturday afternoon.

The girls say their favorite part about Girl Scouts is this time of the year because they are able to sell cookies with their friends.

A box of cookies is $4 dollars and the sale will continue through March 12th.

