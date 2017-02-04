Sno-Drifters ride for a cause

The Coulee Sno-Drifters hosted their Fourth annual Snowmobile Ride Event to raise funds for juvenile diabetes on Saturday at Two Brothers Powersports in Onalaska.

Due to the lack of snow, participants enjoyed a limo ride around the Coulee Region after raising pledge money for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. This year, the group of snowmobile riders hopes to raise more than last year's total of $3,000 raised for CMN Hospitals.

"The money stays local so we're helping our local kids. This kid has type one diabetes and that's bad. We have a club member who has a grandchild that was just diagnosed with type one diabetes. It's a very expensive disease so by doing this we can give back to the community, and who is more deserving than our kids." Gary Hanson, President of the Sno-Drifters Club said.