Northern Warfare Challenge tests cadets' physical and mental stamina

26 teams of Army ROTC cadets from across 6 different states competed in a 22.5 mile "ruck march" called the Northern Warfare Challenge on Saturday. That march covered 3600 feet of elevation on La Crosse's bluffs in blistering winds and low temps. The warfare challenge is a timed competition, but the real prize lies in the march itself.

"By participating in this event, they truly build their mental strength," said Lt. Col. Jane Brannan-Timboli, a professor of Military Science at UW-La Crosse. "[By] building that mental strength, building the resilience, they realize how much they are capable of and how much they are capable of continuing through adverse events."

130 cadets took on that challenge with a minimum of 35 pounds on their backs and with interspersed skill events applying to survival in a northern climate. In addition to survival techniques and the mental and physical challenges, the most crucial lesson was learning to trust your team implicitly, because that trust can mean the difference between life or death in the field.

"We wanna build that teamwork, that camaraderie within their own element," said Cadet S5 with ROTC Nicholas Kota. "Let's say you do get injured while on this course, you are now trusting your teammates to help you get back up, to get you to a certain point where we can get a vehicle out to you if you need to get off that course."

The team that makes it through the challenge with the best time claims victory, but the journey is more important than the prize.

"[The winners get] a cloth streamer and bragging rights," said Lt. Col. Brannan-Tomboli.

For these cadets, the real prize is the achievement and the confidence in adversity.

The competition began at the Onalaska Armory at 7:30am and Grandad Bluff served as the halfway turn-around point. The Army ROTC has been hosting this march for several years. ROTC serves as training to develop leadership skills in both military and civilian sectors.