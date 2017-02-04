Victim named in fatal Monroe County snowmobile accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office releases the name of the person killed Saturday in a snowmobile crash.

He's identified as Michael T. Melde, 29, of Sparta.

The investigation showed that he was headed east on a trail when he hit fencing by the trail and then struck the concrete end of the overpass.

Melde was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened by the intersection of Highway 71 and Lobster Avenue in the Town of Wilton.

