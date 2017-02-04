Winona pilot survives plane crash in southern Minnesota

A Winona man is lucky to be alive after walking away from a plane crash near Ellendale Thursday night.

A family member tells our sister station KTTC that 39-year-old Dan Bass was flying from Duluth to Winona when he suffered carbon monoxide poisoning shortly after take off.

Bass was rendered unconscious while the plane was still in the air and auto pilot mode kicked in while the plane was ascending. However, the plane ran out of fuel and crashed near Ellendale in southern Minnesota, southwest of Rochester.

Bass was airlifted to St. Mary's and is in stable condition.