Saturday's local scores
94th Westby Snowflake Ski Jumping Competition - Snowflake Ski Club, Westby
Day 2 results:
Masters
1. Willem Schott, 211.4 points
2. Cooper Dodds, 201.7
3. David Edlund, 170.1
4. Eric Hagfors, 39.3
5. Patrick Kruegel, 30
U20
1. Hunter Gibson, 219.5
2. Luke Tschida, 210.6
3. Ben Kaiser, 197.7
4. Andrew Urlaub, 178.8
5. Ben Dowling, 153.1
6. Landon Lee, 70.7
7. Mollie Immens, 51.5
8. Augie Schini, 13.6
Open
1. Henri Kavilo, 251.7
2. Nik Fabijan, 249.3
3. Brian Wallace, 237.9
4. Urban Susnik, 215.2
5. Joni Saapunki, 208.1
6. Jonne Vetelainen, 177.8
More information about the Snowflake Ski Jump weekend can be found here
Women's college basketball
Dakota State University 68, Viterbo University 58 - final/overtime; Alyssa Nilssen (VIT): 19 points
UW-La Crosse 74, UW-Platteville 70 - MaKenzie Miller (UWL): 25 points, 11 rebounds (8th straight double-double)
Anoka-Ramsey Community College 81, Western Technical College 59 - Meg Leis (WTC): 16 points
Winona State University 65, Northern State 53
Men's college basketball
Viterbo University 66, Dakota State University 61 - Ethan Haberman (VIT): 19 points; Erik Engelstad (VIT): 15 points
UW-La Crosse 91, UW-Platteville 86 - Ben Meinholz (UWL): 20 points; Zach Schradle (UWL): 19 points; Eagles now 3-7 WIAC, 11-10 overall
Anoka-Ramsey Community College 84, Western Technical College 69 - Shawn Gerron (WTC): 19 points
Northern State 85, Winona State University 58
High school wrestling - Coulee Conference tournament
Team results:
1. Viroqua, 306.5
2. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, 296
3. West Salem/Bangor, 238.5
4. Westby, 176.5
5. Black River Falls, 99
6. Arcadia, 30
Individual champions:
106 - Josh Frye (Viroqua); 113 - Jack Marley (GET/MM); 120 - Dalton Schams (WS/Bangor); 126 - Aaron Bahr (WS/Bangor); 132 - Max Dach (Viroqua); 138 - Ryan Hannah (Viroqua); 145 - Riley Cade (Westby); 152 - Devin Bahr (WS/Bangor); 160 - Dalton Bernett (Viroqua); 170 - Tyler Hannah (Viroqua); 182 - Aaron Broer (WS/Bangor); 195 - Alex Matz (WS/Bangor); 220 - Dakota Daffinson (GET/MM); 285 - Hunter Groom (Westby)
High school gymnastics
Middleton Invite:
1. West Salem Co-op, 138.45
2. Waukesha, 137.85
3. Mukwonago East/Kettle Moraine, 135.9
*Anna Tanke (WS) wins floor, finishes 4th in all-around (34.525)
G-E-T Area Invite:
1. River Falls, 137.125
2. Eau Claire Memorial/North, 129.775
3. G-E-T Area, 128.675
4. Onalaska, 127.375
5. SWCCB, 125.9
6. Viroqua Area, 120.225
Boys high school basketball
Bangor 91, Brookwood 67
Bloomer 77, G-E-T 57 - Tyler Scherr (GET): 20 points
Randolph 55, Houston 18
Eau Claire Memorial 70, Holmen 68 - final/overtime; Austin Braund (HOL): 3-pointer to force overtime; Jimmy Gillespie (HOL): 27 points (7 3's)
Chippewa Falls 65, La Crosse Logan 60 - Cody Hoeth and CJ Siegel (Logan): 17 points each
Girls high school basketball
Onalaska 45, La Crosse Central 30 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 21 points; Rachel Peterson (Central): 6 points
Seneca 65, De Soto 39
Blair-Taylor 54, Royall 35 - Danyelle Waldera (BT): 17 points
Boys high school hockey
Onalaska 7, Cedarburg 0 - Jacob Dirks (ONA): 3 goals, 2 assists
Antigo 3, West Salem 2
La Crescent 4, St. Paul Highland Park 2 - Carter Schmitz (La Crescent): 2 goals; Laudon Poellinger (La Crescent): 100th career point
Logan/Central 5, Tomah 1
Girls high school hockey
Onalaska 10, Stoughton 1
NAHL hockey
MN Magicians 3, Coulee Region Chill 1 - Joey Sofo (Chill): goal; Chill now 17-20-2
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.