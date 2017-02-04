Saturday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Saturday's local scores

94th Westby Snowflake Ski Jumping Competition - Snowflake Ski Club, Westby

Day 2 results:

Masters

1. Willem Schott, 211.4 points

2. Cooper Dodds, 201.7

3. David Edlund, 170.1

4. Eric Hagfors, 39.3

5. Patrick Kruegel, 30

U20

1. Hunter Gibson, 219.5

2. Luke Tschida, 210.6

3. Ben Kaiser, 197.7

4. Andrew Urlaub, 178.8

5. Ben Dowling, 153.1

6. Landon Lee, 70.7

7. Mollie Immens, 51.5

8. Augie Schini, 13.6

Open

1. Henri Kavilo, 251.7

2. Nik Fabijan, 249.3

3. Brian Wallace, 237.9

4. Urban Susnik, 215.2

5. Joni Saapunki, 208.1

6. Jonne Vetelainen, 177.8

Women's college basketball

Dakota State University 68, Viterbo University 58 - final/overtime; Alyssa Nilssen (VIT): 19 points

UW-La Crosse 74, UW-Platteville 70 - MaKenzie Miller (UWL): 25 points, 11 rebounds (8th straight double-double)

Anoka-Ramsey Community College 81, Western Technical College 59 - Meg Leis (WTC): 16 points

Winona State University 65, Northern State 53

Men's college basketball

Viterbo University 66, Dakota State University 61 - Ethan Haberman (VIT): 19 points; Erik Engelstad (VIT): 15 points

UW-La Crosse 91, UW-Platteville 86 - Ben Meinholz (UWL): 20 points; Zach Schradle (UWL): 19 points; Eagles now 3-7 WIAC, 11-10 overall

Anoka-Ramsey Community College 84, Western Technical College 69 - Shawn Gerron (WTC): 19 points

Northern State 85, Winona State University 58

High school wrestling - Coulee Conference tournament

Team results:

1. Viroqua, 306.5

2. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, 296

3. West Salem/Bangor, 238.5

4. Westby, 176.5

5. Black River Falls, 99

6. Arcadia, 30

Individual champions:

106 - Josh Frye (Viroqua); 113 - Jack Marley (GET/MM); 120 - Dalton Schams (WS/Bangor); 126 - Aaron Bahr (WS/Bangor); 132 - Max Dach (Viroqua); 138 - Ryan Hannah (Viroqua); 145 - Riley Cade (Westby); 152 - Devin Bahr (WS/Bangor); 160 - Dalton Bernett (Viroqua); 170 - Tyler Hannah (Viroqua); 182 - Aaron Broer (WS/Bangor); 195 - Alex Matz (WS/Bangor); 220 - Dakota Daffinson (GET/MM); 285 - Hunter Groom (Westby)

High school gymnastics

Middleton Invite:

1. West Salem Co-op, 138.45

2. Waukesha, 137.85

3. Mukwonago East/Kettle Moraine, 135.9

*Anna Tanke (WS) wins floor, finishes 4th in all-around (34.525)

G-E-T Area Invite:

1. River Falls, 137.125

2. Eau Claire Memorial/North, 129.775

3. G-E-T Area, 128.675

4. Onalaska, 127.375

5. SWCCB, 125.9

6. Viroqua Area, 120.225

Boys high school basketball

Bangor 91, Brookwood 67

Bloomer 77, G-E-T 57 - Tyler Scherr (GET): 20 points

Randolph 55, Houston 18

Eau Claire Memorial 70, Holmen 68 - final/overtime; Austin Braund (HOL): 3-pointer to force overtime; Jimmy Gillespie (HOL): 27 points (7 3's)

Chippewa Falls 65, La Crosse Logan 60 - Cody Hoeth and CJ Siegel (Logan): 17 points each

Girls high school basketball

Onalaska 45, La Crosse Central 30 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 21 points; Rachel Peterson (Central): 6 points

Seneca 65, De Soto 39

Blair-Taylor 54, Royall 35 - Danyelle Waldera (BT): 17 points

Boys high school hockey

Onalaska 7, Cedarburg 0 - Jacob Dirks (ONA): 3 goals, 2 assists

Antigo 3, West Salem 2

La Crescent 4, St. Paul Highland Park 2 - Carter Schmitz (La Crescent): 2 goals; Laudon Poellinger (La Crescent): 100th career point

Logan/Central 5, Tomah 1

Girls high school hockey

Onalaska 10, Stoughton 1

NAHL hockey

MN Magicians 3, Coulee Region Chill 1 - Joey Sofo (Chill): goal; Chill now 17-20-2

