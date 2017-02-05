Habitat for Humanity celebrating 25 years in the La Crosse area

In the late eighties to early nineties, the US saw several marches and rallies protesting shortages in affordable housing. That was part of a movement called “Housing Now!” that hoped to bring more attention and funding to the issue of homelessness in America.

A part of that movement marched in the La Crosse area and formed themselves as a “Housing Now Coalition”. In January of 1992, that coalition became La Crosse's affiliate of Habitat for Humanity.

25 years later, Habitat La Crosse has built 42 Habitat Homes, made repairs for 50 residents living in otherwise unsafe conditions and is going into their 5th year of their neighborhood revitalization program.

“We've worked on connecting neighborhoods and making [them] better places to live through the collaboration of a wide variety of organizations, people, volunteers and neighbors,” said Executive Director Kahya Fox. “[That] has been a really great success over the years.”

In 2006, Habitat ReStore officially opened in downtown La Crosse, offering gently used construction and home items. That store grew to need more space and moved to its current location on Highway 16 in Onalaska. Ironically enough, it's right next to the landfill from which the ReStore saves used items.

“[The ReStore] actually saves about 350 tons of material from the landfill each year,” said Fox. “It also raises money here for Habitat, which we put right back into our community to help families.”

In the past 25 years, Habitat has helped families like the Schumachers move from an expensive 2 bedroom apartment into an affordable home for a family of five.

“Our heat bills in the winter were like 500 dollars a month,” said Mary Schumacher about their previous apartment. “[Now] we are literally paying a third of what we were paying for just our electricity costs alone.”

Mary said being accepted for the Habitat Home program happened just in the nick of time. She and her husband had just had twins, and their first born son turned 15. They needed to expand their space. The moment they bought the home from Habitat in July of 2015 had been building in anticipation and excitement.

“The building process took about 8 months, so we knew it was coming,” Mary said. “Finally getting the keys was so exciting, we were just ready to get moving.”

Since their home dedication, the Schumachers try to help out in Habitat for Humanity's now 25 year history in La Crosse because of the effect it's had on their family.

“Our family is healthier, our kids get sick a lot less,” said Mary. “It's just better.”

“We love to take a look back and take a look at all the things we've done and celebrate it,” said Fox. “Every time we finish a home, that's a celebration. Every time we walk away from a family who feels safer in their home, that's a celebration.”

Habitat will be celebrating this milestone all year in 2017. They have a neighborhood block party planned in early summer, a gala in the fall and Habitat will be partnering with all of the area rotaries to help sponsor a home and volunteer for new projects.

Habitat La Crosse is always looking for volunteers, or if you can't volunteer but would like to donate, visit their website.