More people staying in for the super bowl?

Many may enjoy the super bowl at their favorite sports bar, but one downtown pizza restaurant owner said the trend is to order deliveries for home parties.

Sunday afternoon, Big Al's was quiet in anticipation of the game. Co-Owner Mark Nolop said numbers for deliveries were higher than reservations this year, part of a trend he thinks of more people choosing to enjoy the game at home. However they enjoyed the game, the traditional food choices of pizza and wings stayed the same.

"I think it's probably been handed down family to family," said Nolop. "Their dad probably did it and now they're doing it for their family. It's kind of a tradition of pizza. Pizza and the super bowl go together."

Nolop said since his team didn't make the super bowl this time around, he was rooting for the Atlanta Falcons.