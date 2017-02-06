West Salem hockey earns #1 sectional seed

The West Salem/Bangor hockey team earned a top sectional seed in the upcoming WIAA 2017 Boys Hockey Tournament.

The Panthers will have a bye in the sectional #4 bracket before hosting either the Sauk Prairie Co-op or Tomah on February 16 at the Meat Locker. West Salem is 17-2-1 this season.

Onalaska received the #2 seed, and will host either Sparta or Baraboo Co-op on February 16 at the Omni Center.

View the full boys bracket here

Onalaska, Viroqua girls open tournament on road

The Onalaska Co-op will travel to Black River Falls to open the WIAA 2017 Girls Hockey Tournament. The Hilltoppers received the #5 seed in the sectional #3 bracket, and will face the #4 Tigers on February 16 at Lunda Memorial Ice Arena. Black River Falls won both regular season meetings.

The Viroqua Co-op will travel to Beloit Memorial Co-op that same night.

View the full girls bracket here

The WIAA state boys and girls hockey tournaments will be televised live on WXOW. You can also watch the games online at wxow.com