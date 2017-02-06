New local book touts love, life insurance

It's a somewhat mixed marriage--love stories and life insurance. The author of the new book "Investments Don't Hug," and founder of the "Financialoscopy," Mark Bertrang stopped by Daybreak to discuss the pairing.

The book is a mix of true stories about his clients dating back 30 years and practical advice regarding life insurance, an investment area Bertrang said he's particularly passionate about. He said Life Insurance, unlike many other investments, is a purchase that can keep paying off for generations.



Currently, the book can be purchased at Woodman's stores or online at amazon.com. To learn more and read reviews, visit the website investmentsdonthug.com.