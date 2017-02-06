Health Science Academy students get hands-on experience

La Crosse area high school seniors are getting hands on experience in the medical field. Students from the Health Science Academy spent time at Western Technical College Monday learning from college students.



The academy is a two-year program preparing high school juniors and seniors for careers in the health science industry. Nearly 50 students from seven different local high schools took part. They learned about surgical technology and respiratory therapy, how to prepare for the operating room and use some of the tools and equipment that would be used in the real world.

Tom Kammer, Health Science Academy Science Teacher, said "It's an eye opener for them because they're learning not just what goes on in the surgical room but they're also learning what goes on in the educational experience here in TC."



Ashley LaRue, Senior at Central High School said, "You realize how important it is to pay attention to your surroundings every single detail you need to make sure you're not breaking sterility and knowing can I wear this gown all day it gets really hot in the O.R., being able to handle different things like that."



The event is part of Career and Technical Education month focusing on empowering high school students to be self-sufficient, healthy, and contributing members of a diverse society.