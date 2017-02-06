Man arrested for fifth OWI in Jackson County - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man arrested for fifth OWI in Jackson County

Posted:
Black River Falls, WI (WXOW) - -

On Saturday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office found a car to have crashed near County Highway F in the Township of Alma.

Deputies found the car was registered to 53-year-old Christopher L. Fawcett, of Humbird, WI.

A field sobriety test was conducted by deputies that determined Fawcett had been operating while intoxicated.

As a result, Fawcett was arrested for OWI fifth offense and failure to maintain control.

