Man arrested for fifth OWI in Jackson County

On Saturday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office found a car to have crashed near County Highway F in the Township of Alma.
Deputies found the car was registered to 53-year-old Christopher L. Fawcett, of Humbird, WI.
A field sobriety test was conducted by deputies that determined Fawcett had been operating while intoxicated.
As a result, Fawcett was arrested for OWI fifth offense and failure to maintain control.
