Local Democrats express concern over governor's upcoming budget proposal

Local Democrats are expressing concern over Governor Walker's upcoming budget proposal, slated to be delivered to a joint legislative session on Wednesday.

Among the concerns, infrastructure, public school education, UW-System funding and senior care.

During his state of the state address, Governor Walker noted he wants to decrease tuition for UW students. While the Democrats say they would be in favor of a tuition decrease, Representative Jill Billings says the state needs to help the universities out.

"I'm supportive of a tuition cost, but I think it's up to the state to take that responsibility to back fill that funding and not leave that on the backs of the university," Rep. Billings said. "It's time for us to step up and start paying more of what the state paid for previous students and that has shown to be great benefit for our state to develop a great workforce."

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said while she would support a tuition decrease, it does nothing to address student loan debt forgiveness.

"If they are cutting tuition they need to then add some general purpose revenue so it's a neutral hit for universities." she said. "But all of this does nothing for student loan debt."

Rep, Steve Doyle agrees.

"If you're paying student loan debt instead of spending that money locally, it's money that is not working on behalf of our community," he said. "That is not good for any community."