Elmaro named Wisconsin Winery of the Year

Nestled in the rolling bluffs of Trempealeau, Elmaro Vineyard is family owned and operated.

"It all starts in the vineyard and it all kind of trickles down from there," expressed Todd Roessler, Co-Owner of Elmaro.

With more than 100 wineries in the state of Wisconsin, Elmaro Vineyard was recently named 2016 Wisconsin Winery of the Year.

The Wisconsin Grape Growers Association (WGGA) accepts nominations for the award, then the board of directors ultimately makes the final decision based on a couple elements: advancements in the industry and educational opportunities.

Steve Okonek, Agriculture Agent for Trempealeau County said the agricultural layout of the region plays a major role as well.

"We can funnel the cold air down into the bottoms of the valleys, so the hills are good for grape production. We get air flow through the area so we can avoid fungal diseases," said Okonek.

A wide range of soils and a good rainfall help also reduce the amount of irrigation needed for grape growth in the area.

"We're in a climate zone where there's a good number of grape varieties that are adapted for this area. So there's a good number of varieties to choose from," added Okonek.

Currently, Elmaro has nineteen different blends. They said, they try to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to creating new products. While they do have a few new varieties in the works, they're not ready to give away what those are quite yet.

Roessler said they work to produce a quality product and service, never expecting recognition like this, "It's more than we ever expected. We were just supposed to be this small mom and pop winery and the support from the community has just been incredible."

While the initial motive was to stay local, the number one state Elmaro ships to is California, bringing consumers in from all over the country to enjoy the tastes and views.

Elmaro has experts coming in from California and Purdue University in the next couple months, hosting 40 different wineries at their vineyard in an effort to improve the quality of vineyards here in the Midwest.

