Hillsboro police dog Teagan passes away

Hillsboro Police are remembering their K-9 officer who died last month.

K-9 Teagan passed away from cancer January 21 with his partner/handler Sgt. Patrick Clark by his side according to Hillsboro Police Chief Tom Richardson.

Teagan served with the department for nine years until November 2016.

During his time with Clark and the department, Teagan helped take numerous drugs off the streets according to Chief Richardson.

Teagan and Sgt. Clark also spent a great deal of time in the Hillsboro Schools.

The department plans a public memorial service for K-9 Teagan on February 15 at 5 p.m. at the Fireman's Community Center in Hillsboro.