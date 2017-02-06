Statewide dart tournament returning to La Crosse Center after 5-year hiatus

A statewide darts tournament will be returning to La Crosse after a 5 year hiatus, bringing about 10,000 people and an economic impact of 2 million dollars to the downtown in May.

The Wisconsin Amusement and Music Operators (WAMO) sponsors some of the largest tournaments for coin operated games like darts and pool in the state. The darts tournament used to be a regular event in La Crosse, but they moved away citing a lack of affordable hotel rooms close to the La Crosse Center.

New developments in the city have changed their minds.

"We've been trying to get them back sooner rather than later," said Dana Ecker, Explore La Crosse's Director of Convention Sales. "We were actually able to win the bid for 2017, so we're very excited about that."

Winning that bid this year seems to be thanks to 4 brand new hotels, bringing the downtown total to seven.

"It truly is exploding in Downtown La Crosse with all the new hotels, the great new restaurants, the historic downtown, the beautiful riverfront... what more could you want?" said Ecker.

WAMO has also made intentions on bringing back the dart tournament again in two years. They've also expressed interest in bringing a pool tournament next year and in 2020. That means each year for the next three years, the La Crosse Center will be hosting one of these statewide tournaments.

2017's WAMO Dart Tournament begins on May 17 at the La Crosse Center.