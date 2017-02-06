Monday's local scores
High school ski and snowboard - Mt. La Crosse Cup
Boys ski:
Team results
1. Arrowhead, 106
2. Kettle Moraine, 183
3. Central/Logan, 235
4. Marquette, 244
5. AOWS, 381
Individual results
Matt Johnson (Central/Logan): 3rd overall
Alex Bennett (AOWS): 14th overall
Girls ski
Team results
1. Mukwonago, 161
2. DSHA, 223
3. Ashwabay, 264
4. Kettle Moraine, 307
5. University Lake School Co-op, 391
7. AOWS, 562
10. Central/Logan, 648
Individual results
Maddie Knorr (AOWS): 18th overall
Boys snowboard
Team results
1. Central/Logan, 75
2. West Bend, 152
3. AOWS, 222
*No girls team snowboard results were recorded
Individual results
Brian Popp (Central/Logan): 3rd overall
Chase Leuenberger (Central/Logan): 5th overall
Courtney Popp (Central/Logan): 4th overall
Paige Espe (AOWS): 6th overall
Boys high school basketball
Spring Grove 59, Randolph 33
Fillmore Central 53, La Crescent 45 - Whitford (La Crescent): 14 points
Melrose-Mindoro 66, Independence 45
Brookwood 62, Coulee Christian 51
Alma/Pepin 63, Elmwood/Plum City 52
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire North 64, Holmen 40
Cashton 46, Onalaska Luther 38 - Harley Hundt (Cashton): 10 points; Kaitlyn Kennedy (Luther): 10 points
La Crescent 54, Houston 40
De Soto 66, New Lisbon 39
Viroqua 55, La Farge 50
River Ridge 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 36
High school gymnastics - Westby quad
1. Arcadia, 114.975
2. Tomah, 109.975
3. Westby, 102.725
*Rachel Klink (ARC) wins all-around (31.575
High school wrestling
Holmen 51, La Crosse Central 17
