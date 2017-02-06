Monday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Monday's local scores

Monday's local scores

High school ski and snowboard - Mt. La Crosse Cup

Boys ski:

Team results

1. Arrowhead, 106

2. Kettle Moraine, 183

3. Central/Logan, 235

4. Marquette, 244

5. AOWS, 381

Individual results

Matt Johnson (Central/Logan): 3rd overall

Alex Bennett (AOWS): 14th overall

Girls ski

Team results

1. Mukwonago, 161

2. DSHA, 223

3. Ashwabay, 264

4. Kettle Moraine, 307

5. University Lake School Co-op, 391

7. AOWS, 562

10. Central/Logan, 648

Individual results

Maddie Knorr (AOWS): 18th overall

Boys snowboard

Team results

1. Central/Logan, 75

2. West Bend, 152

3. AOWS, 222

*No girls team snowboard results were recorded

Individual results

Brian Popp (Central/Logan): 3rd overall

Chase Leuenberger (Central/Logan): 5th overall

Courtney Popp (Central/Logan): 4th overall

Paige Espe (AOWS): 6th overall

Boys high school basketball

Spring Grove 59, Randolph 33

Fillmore Central 53, La Crescent 45 - Whitford (La Crescent): 14 points

Melrose-Mindoro 66, Independence 45

Brookwood 62, Coulee Christian 51

Alma/Pepin 63, Elmwood/Plum City 52

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire North 64, Holmen 40

Cashton 46, Onalaska Luther 38 - Harley Hundt (Cashton): 10 points; Kaitlyn Kennedy (Luther): 10 points

La Crescent 54, Houston 40

De Soto 66, New Lisbon 39

Viroqua 55, La Farge 50

River Ridge 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 36

High school gymnastics - Westby quad

1. Arcadia, 114.975

2. Tomah, 109.975

3. Westby, 102.725

*Rachel Klink (ARC) wins all-around (31.575

High school wrestling

Holmen 51, La Crosse Central 17

