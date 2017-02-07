Tuesdays Child: Dennis

Dennis is a smart and outgoing boy who has a great sense of humor. He enjoys the outdoors, building things with Lego's and is obsessed with big construction equipment! Dennis is looking forward to sharing a lot of giggles and smiles with his Big while trying new things. Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Seven Rivers Region at 7riversbbbs.org of by calling 608-782-2227
