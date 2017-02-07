Dairy Today: Better chocolate with butter

A Mount Horeb chocolatier is making bean to bar chocolate with a surprise ingredient from the dairy state. Find out how this special ingredient is making a creamier chocolate.

There’s an interesting item that’s become quite popular at Sjolind’s Chocolate House.

Melissa Langholff, Chocolatier at Sjölind’s said, “Butter chocolate is a dark milk chocolate. So it’s 55% cocoa beans and cocoa butter combined and then it has Wisconsin whole milk powder in and then it has sugar obviously to make it sweet and tasty! And then some clarified butter.”

That’s right, the surprise ingredient in Sjolind’s signature chocolate bar is Wisconsin butter!

“We use salted butter, so it gives it a nice little bit of a salt flavor and it also softens the texture a little and gives it an even creamier mouth feel.Having the butterfat and the cocoa butter fat means that it’s melting at two different rates in your mouth which I think really enhances the tasting experience.”

While the butter chocolate is a top seller, Sjölinds also makes several other chocolate treats using as many locally-sourced products as possible.

“It gives you that piece of mind to know where things are coming from. And that they’re being handled properly. And it just has the best flavor.”