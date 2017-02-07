Walker: Budget will cut UW tuition by 5 percent

Gov. Scott Walker announced his plans on Tuesday to increase funding for UW System schools by $100 million with an additional $35 million block grant to lower tuition by 5 percent for resident undergraduate students.

The proposed budget will keep tuition costs frozen for the first year before lowering tuition in the following year.

The cost of tuition plays a big role in if students decide to pursue higher education and where they are able to go.

"Tuition was a lot reasonable. It was one of the more reasonable ones in the UW System, so tuition was one of the main things I first looked at when looking at colleges," said Tanner Helgeson, junior at UW-La Crosse.

Gov. Walker said increased funding in education is the result of workforce demand, citing low unemployment rates across the state.

"Employers will tell you beyond just the moral imperative of great education, economically they need to have people ready to enter the workforce. So, good schools are a key part of economic development," said Gov. Walker.

He also noted that his commitment not only comes from being governor but also a parent.

"I would just encourage anyone in the legislature to go out and talk in the district to people who have got either themselves or have sons and daughters or grandsons and daughters in college because that's one of the most frequent things I hear from and I heard it from every county in the state," Gov. Walker said.

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said the proposed budget is a step in the right direction.

"I think this is a wonderful budget proposal. I've been chancellor for 10 years," Gow said. "This is the first time in all of those years that a governor has ever called for more money for the UW System and lower tuition for students, so we couldn't be happier."

Gow said UW-La Crosse is one of the most affordable schools in the UW system. He said the university would use the money to invest in facilities and programs that would make the university more competitive.

Helgeson said the tuition cut would let him focus more on his education.

"As a student myself, I already have to work through school at least 25 hours a week to keep up and it just adds to the stress," said Helgeson. "It would help us perform better. Not so much about the money part and more about the education."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is showing support for the increased funding of the budget proposal; however, he wants the money to help with aid for poor students instead of giving every undergraduate lower tuition.

Gov. Walker said this increase in funding does not take away funding from any other areas of the budget.

He also visited Green Bay and Eau Claire on Tuesday to announce the budget proposal. Lawmakers will get the proposed budget on Wednesday and begin analyzing the details.

The final budget will go into effect on July 1, 2017 for the 2017-2019 cycle.

