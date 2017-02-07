Fireball lights up Monday morning sky

Space weather made a guest-star appearance in the sky early Monday morning.

The scientific term for the green fiery ball of light that was seen is called a "sporadic fireball". Space weather is something that is difficult for even the National Weather Service to track with their remote sensing equipment. Dan Baumgardt, Science and Operations Officer at the National Weather Service in La Crosse says that the radars can capture it, but it is very difficult. Dan adds, "Usually we can't see anything on the remote sensing that we use. Occasionally, if the meteor gets close enough to the surface we could see it on radar, but that is extremely rare."

This was an instance of really having to be in the right place at the right time. This rare astronomical event only lasted for seconds, but it was brighter and bigger than most fireballs that are reported.

Bob Allen, the Director of the UW-La Crosse Planetarium said "It's kind of like your typical meteor. You see it, but if someone is standing there with you, you typically don't have time, if it's not a bright one, to turn and say look at this."

The blaze across the early morning sky was reported just before 1:30 am on Monday. Most were sleeping, but some were woken up by the bright light it cast into houses. Bob describes why it was bright like a green firework. "This thing was pretty hot coming in. Sometimes it actually changes color, but this one was so hot it stayed real hot all the way through. Towards the hot end of the spectrum there's a lot of stuff to burn up, and staying at a high temperature is the greenish tint you see."

The size and energy of the fireball Monday morning was something that could have impacted many and destroyed infrastructure. Bob sized this fireball up as "one of the bigger ones" to come through the atmosphere. In fact, "This is more like a couple feet across, so it was a good size rock, not a boulder, but a good size rock. I think they said the explosion, which either completely disintegrated, or part of it may have fallen into Lake Michigan was equivalent to about 10 tons of TNT." Mr. Allen noted that it would have created quite the sizable crater had it made impact.

Not only was the fireball seen, but it was felt. There have been numerous reports from the Green Bay area of a sonic-boom that shook house, but with no damage. There were also reports of a sonic-boom felt into Calgary, Canada.

Reports continue to pour in, but the question remains whether it deteriorated mid-flight or landed in Lake Michigan.