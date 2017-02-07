Tuesday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

La Crosse Central 92, SPASH 76 - Red Raiders #1 in Div. 2, Panthers #2 in Div. 1

Eau Claire North 65, La Crosse Logan 64 - CJ Siegel (LOG): 23 points

G-E-T 72, Holmen 61 - Chris Thompson (GET): 25 points; Tyler Scherr (GET): 20 points

West Salem 59, Onalaska Luther 55

Arcadia 53, Westby 50 - Martin (ARC): 22 points

Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 53

Sparta 70, Melrose-Mindoro 55

Bangor 94, Cashton 51

Brookwood 56, Hillsboro 35

Kickapoo 58, Wauzeka-Steuben 49

North Crawford 58, La Farge 48

Seneca 98, Weston 29

Tomah 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45

Girls high school basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 56, West Salem 30 - Lexi Donarski (AQU): 17 points; Whittni Rezin (AQU): 15 points; Brooke Bentzen (West Salem): 6 points; Blugolds now 18-0

Richland Center 80, La Crosse Central 67

G-E-T 59, Holmen 53 - Lexi Wagner (GET): 24 points

Onalaska 60, Westby 45

Sparta 53, Black River Falls 46

Bangor 80, Wonewoc-Center 15 - Emma Wittmershaus (Bangor): 18 points

Kickapoo 54, Weston 15

De Soto 53, Ithaca 47 - final/overtime; Julia Wopat (De Soto): 19 points, including bucket to force overtime

C-FC 77, Eleva-Strum 22 - Pirates now 15-2 (12-1 in Dairyland)

Independence 46, Alma/Pepin 38

Augusta 64, Whitehall 21

Caledonia 76, Chatfield 34 - Mariah Schroeder (CAL): 17 points

Rushford-Peterson 72, Spring Grove 46 - Koop (R-P): 31 points

High school wrestling

Wabasha-Kellogg 39, Caledonia 31

Boys high school hockey

Onalaska 4, Tomah 1

La Crescent 6, Winona 1

West Salem 4, Viroqua 0