Tuesday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
La Crosse Central 92, SPASH 76 - Red Raiders #1 in Div. 2, Panthers #2 in Div. 1
Eau Claire North 65, La Crosse Logan 64 - CJ Siegel (LOG): 23 points
G-E-T 72, Holmen 61 - Chris Thompson (GET): 25 points; Tyler Scherr (GET): 20 points
West Salem 59, Onalaska Luther 55
Arcadia 53, Westby 50 - Martin (ARC): 22 points
Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 53
Sparta 70, Melrose-Mindoro 55
Bangor 94, Cashton 51
Brookwood 56, Hillsboro 35
Kickapoo 58, Wauzeka-Steuben 49
North Crawford 58, La Farge 48
Seneca 98, Weston 29
Tomah 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45
Girls high school basketball
La Crosse Aquinas 56, West Salem 30 - Lexi Donarski (AQU): 17 points; Whittni Rezin (AQU): 15 points; Brooke Bentzen (West Salem): 6 points; Blugolds now 18-0
Richland Center 80, La Crosse Central 67
G-E-T 59, Holmen 53 - Lexi Wagner (GET): 24 points
Onalaska 60, Westby 45
Sparta 53, Black River Falls 46
Bangor 80, Wonewoc-Center 15 - Emma Wittmershaus (Bangor): 18 points
Kickapoo 54, Weston 15
De Soto 53, Ithaca 47 - final/overtime; Julia Wopat (De Soto): 19 points, including bucket to force overtime
C-FC 77, Eleva-Strum 22 - Pirates now 15-2 (12-1 in Dairyland)
Independence 46, Alma/Pepin 38
Augusta 64, Whitehall 21
Caledonia 76, Chatfield 34 - Mariah Schroeder (CAL): 17 points
Rushford-Peterson 72, Spring Grove 46 - Koop (R-P): 31 points
High school wrestling
Wabasha-Kellogg 39, Caledonia 31
Boys high school hockey
Onalaska 4, Tomah 1
La Crescent 6, Winona 1
West Salem 4, Viroqua 0
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.