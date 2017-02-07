Report: Opioid prescriptions down 12 percent in last quarter of 2016

A new report finds opioid prescriptions were down 12 percent in the final quarter of 2016 compared to the same time in 2015.

Dr. Christopher Eberlein, an emergency room physician at Gundersen Health System, said he's seen the culture around opioid prescriptions change over the last couple of years.

"It used to be that people almost expected some sort of pill when they came in for pain, that was what we were kind of pushing as a society," he said. "But I'm starting to see patients who ask me if there is anything else they can do besides an opioid."

Dr. Eberlein said alternatives to the drugs, like exercise, physical therapy, acupuncture and other lifestyle changes can help people overcome pain issues.

"The best thing we can do is sit down with patients and discuss what may work best for them, everyone is different."

While the new report shows opioid prescriptions dropped considerably, looking at the larger pictures paints a slightly different picture.

"Oxycodone prescriptions have actually increased over the past several years," Al Bliss, with the La Crosse County Health Department, said. "However, other drugs, like Hydrocodone have decreased over the past three years. So while we've seen some prescriptions decrease, others have actually gone up."

Another opioid that has seen a rise in the number of prescriptions over the last three years is Adderall, according to Bliss.

In 2016, La Crosse County saw 23 overdoses; nine were a result of heroin and the other 14 involved other drugs, including prescription painkillers.

Bliss says it's possible if opioid prescriptions continue to fall, another problem could arise.

"Would more people, if they're not able to obtain their medications turn to heroin?" he asks. "Heroin has gone down in cost significantly. So what we could end up seeing is more heroin related deaths and fewer opioid involved deaths.

Jenny Tempelis, Regional Director of Pharmacy for Mayo Clinic Health System, says healthcare providers are constantly working to find the balance between patients who need opioids and those who don't.

"We want to treat pain because it's very important, but we also want to make sure we're treating it appropriately," she said. "It's a tough balance to strike but we're getting there."