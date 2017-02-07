Central takes down SPASH in battle of top ranked teams

The Central boys basketball team earned a measure of revenge with a 92-76 win over Stevens Point Area High School in a battle of highly ranked teams Tuesday night at the Sutton Gymnasium.

Both teams started slowly on offense.

But then back-to-back breakaway dunks by Kobe King ignited a 12-2 run and pushed Central's lead to 26-14.

After a couple of SPASH three's, Central went on a 10-0 run led by Bailey Kale.

The Red Raiders led 49-32 at the half.

SPASH made a run in the second half to cut the lead to eight, but Central was never seriously threatened.

Kobe King led Central with 26 points, Kale had 24.

"It's a big win for us. SPASH is a great program and a great team. They beat us pretty good last year. Coming into this one we wanted to give it back to them the way they did to us last year," Kale said.

Central also received significant contributions from freshmen twins Johnny and Jordan Davis, who combined for 27 points.

Central, the top-ranked team in division two in Wisconsin, is now 15-2.

SPASH, the number two ranked team in division one, fell to 15-3.