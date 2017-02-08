Reasons to file early this tax season

Tax season is underway. Even though it might seem like we have plenty of time to file, there are good reasons to get your taxes done early. Financial professional Trey Peterson with preserveyourdollars.com has the following tips:

1. Get Your Money Back

Many people overpay their taxes throughout the year so they will get a bigger refund - so why wait to get your money back?

According to Forbes, the IRS still anticipates issuing more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days.

Once you get that refund, I recommend putting it toward your future - either paying down debt, or putting it away in savings. If you don't have an emergency fund, your tax refund could be a good place to start.



2. Catch Mistakes

Some of the most common mistakes on tax returns are missing numbers (like Social Security or bank account numbers for direct deposit), simple math errors and misspellings.

Give yourself enough time to cut down on mistakes and allow for any surprises.

If you sit down at the last minute to do your taxes only to realize your situation is more complicated than you're used to, you may not have time to figure it out before the deadline.

If you are in a hurry and you do make a mistake, that could lead to penalties or even audits.



3. Cushion the Blow

If you owe the IRS money, you have until April 18th to pay. But, you can still complete your return early and turn it in.

Knowing how much you owe early has benefits because it will give you more time to set up a payment plan to put the money aside.

What we don't want to see people doing is putting their tax bill on a high interest credit card that they aren't able to pay off right away.



4. Lower the Risk of ID Theft

Identity theft is a huge concern come tax time.

All identity thieves need to file a claim electronically is your name and tax ID number. By getting your tax return in early, the IRS is more likely to recognize a fake return being filed in your name.

USA Today said he IRS led a large crackdown on tax ID theft last year, and the number of victims fell 50% compared to 2015.

Continuing that effort, the IRS will hold the refunds of taxpayers who file for certain credits this year. People who file for the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Additional Child Tax Credit will not have access to their refunds until late February, according to Forbes.