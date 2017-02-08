Copy-After years of cuts, Walker gives more in latest budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - After years of deep cuts, K-12 public schools and the University of Wisconsin stand to be big winners under Gov. Scott Walker's proposed state budget.

Now all Walker has to do is convince lukewarm fellow Republicans who control the state Legislature to go along. Walker was set to deliver the budget to the Legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

He's already said it will include a $649 million increase for K-12 schools, a 5 percent tuition cut for all University of Wisconsin resident undergraduates, tax cuts and welfare reform.

Republican legislative leaders have been cautious in their reactions to Walker's UW and K-12 proposals, saying they want to see how the additional spending fits with the rest of the budget.

The budget comes as Walker is considering running for a third term.

