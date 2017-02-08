Effigy Mounds quarter officially launches

The newest quarter in the "America the Beautiful" series, depicting a popular Eastern Iowa national monument, is officially in circulation.

The quarter, featuring Effigy Mounds National Monument, officially launched Tuesday to a crowd of more than 1,000 in Waukon.

A number of fourth graders from the Allamakee School District received a quarter right away, and instantly giving it rave reviews.

Two of them said it was really cool to see Effigy Mounds on a quarter.

Senior Mason Hermeier agreed.

"It's super cool, because I've grown up having Effigy Mounds be a part of my life, and I never expected to see it on a quarter. So it's very cool to see it actually in action, at our school, getting presented," she said.

The ceremony honored the Native American heritage and history behind the famous mounds.

Those same fourth graders also led the crowd in a rendition of "Fifty Nifty States".

A number of lawmakers were also invited, but couldn't make it because both the Senate and Legislature are in session.

But they sent statements that were read at the ceremony.

Astronaut and Iowa native Peggy Whitson also sent a video message from the International Space Station.

The quarter's designer, Richard Masters, was also on hand for the launch.

Masters is an Iowa native and requested this specific job.

He says capturing the iconic mounds on a quarter is easier said than done.

"It was a challenge, because these are earthen mounds that are barely visible from the ground, and I had to conceive of an interesting idea that would look good on a quarter, which is only about an inch in diameter," he said.

Many who work in the park or are familiar with it say they're thrilled to see mounds on the quarter that so closely mirror what you'll find in the park.

Those quarters are available for exchange in rolls only at all Kerndt Brothers Bank locations.

